KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

NSC stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.91. 823,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,892. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

