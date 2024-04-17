KLCM Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,401,570,000 after buying an additional 237,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $265.43. 2,912,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

