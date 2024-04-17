eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 737,008 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 72,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,532. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.69). Equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer.

