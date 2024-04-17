TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 526,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TopBuild Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TopBuild by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $3,331,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD traded down $11.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $400.00. 612,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $198.82 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.97.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

