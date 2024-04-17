Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 517,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.90.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.16. 221,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $204.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.