Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 517,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.90.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Harbors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.