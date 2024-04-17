Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

ESRT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 55,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

