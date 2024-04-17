The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

