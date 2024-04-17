KickToken (KICK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,201.83

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $2,201.83 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,857.27 or 0.99982425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010874 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02283487 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.