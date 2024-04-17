Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 0.2% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.76. 2,590,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,944. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

