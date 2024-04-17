Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.75. 885,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,893. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
