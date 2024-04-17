19,204 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. ARM accounts for about 1.1% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ARM by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARM traded down 12.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,889,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,665,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 85.83. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARM. Barclays raised their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ARM in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 89.88.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

