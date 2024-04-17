Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in March

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,303,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of LAAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 1,001,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,961. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $815.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Stories

