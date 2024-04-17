Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $152.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,659. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average of $141.89. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lennar by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,367,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

