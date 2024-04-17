Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOUS. Stephens lifted their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $588.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

