Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Sets New 1-Year High at $420.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 417 ($5.19), with a volume of 14656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409 ($5.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,006 ($12.52) to GBX 967 ($12.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 369.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.72.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

