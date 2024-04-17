Saga (LON:SAGA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.20

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.20 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 104.28 ($1.30), with a volume of 1601453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.36).

Saga Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.54. The company has a market cap of £147.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44.

About Saga

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

