Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.57

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.57 and last traded at C$35.78, with a volume of 99073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPX. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1532468 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

