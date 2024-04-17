Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 430015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.79.
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.
