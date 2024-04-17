Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $404.00

Volta Finance (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.04 ($0.06).

Volta Finance Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 19.19. The company has a market cap of £1.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.