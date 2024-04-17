Short Interest in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Decreases By 7.7%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 13,080,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $118,385.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Herbalife by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Herbalife by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after buying an additional 209,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after buying an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after buying an additional 147,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 1,487,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,753. Herbalife has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $819.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLF

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.