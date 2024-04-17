Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 1.1 %

HGV traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 444,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,049. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

