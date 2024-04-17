Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Update

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the March 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 978,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $144.55. 1,100,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,641. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

