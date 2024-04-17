ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Up 3%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. 8,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 110,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $10,807,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $16,585,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $25,345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $7,842,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $20,277,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
