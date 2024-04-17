Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 446,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 927,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

