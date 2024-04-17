Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading Down 3.8%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $169.22 and last traded at $169.22. Approximately 38,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 153,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.99.

NVMI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nova in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Nova Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.14.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,312,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 276,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 231,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

