Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 833 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,050,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,224,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.36 and its 200-day moving average is $407.27. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

