iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Raised by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 315,781 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

