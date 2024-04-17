JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.05. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

