Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,496. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $62.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

