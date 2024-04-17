Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $958,000 Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,979,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,902. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.55. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

