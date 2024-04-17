Polymesh (POLYX) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $237.75 million and approximately $109.39 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,043,285,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,042,985,008.01724 with 842,487,720.490342 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.45202696 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $97,776,931.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

