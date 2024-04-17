iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 440,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,305. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

