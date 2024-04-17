Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,290. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

