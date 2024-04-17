Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.15 and a 200 day moving average of $314.61. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.86.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

