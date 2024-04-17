Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,925 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,308.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,308.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. 5,643,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,632,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.