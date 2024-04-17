Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 79.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 759,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 335,448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 163,120 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 162,814 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 136,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 426,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,820. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

