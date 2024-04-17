Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,164 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 375,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

