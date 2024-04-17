AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT) Stake Increased by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Stock Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,358. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.