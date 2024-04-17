GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.5% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,439,788 shares of company stock valued at $684,542,792. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $499.95 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.16 and a 200-day moving average of $396.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.