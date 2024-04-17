Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 796 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Intuit by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $615.50. The stock had a trading volume of 258,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,253. The company has a market cap of $172.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.