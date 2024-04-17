Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.42. 123,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,539. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.