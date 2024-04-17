Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.92. 3,699,018 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

