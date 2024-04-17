Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,392,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,440,924. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.