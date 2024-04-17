TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 123,286 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,286 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. 890,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,784. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.