WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $4.01 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 58.4% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $71,264.50 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00128732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011207 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

