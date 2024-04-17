Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $439,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Celsius were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

CELH traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.24. 1,154,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

