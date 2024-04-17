Phoenix Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,106 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.13. 33,199 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $830.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

