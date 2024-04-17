Astor Investment Management LLC Invests $23.12 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 661,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,121,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises about 8.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.61% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $15,851,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $3,491,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 108.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

FAPR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,025 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

