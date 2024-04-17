Astor Investment Management LLC Invests $10.47 Million in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 426,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,000. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 24.08% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,358,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HIGH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 36,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,087. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.