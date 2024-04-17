Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of OUNZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 336,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,923. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $929.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

